SEOUL, Sept 22 South Korea's Hynix Semiconductor Inc , the world's No.2 computer memory chipmaker, said on Thursday that it will invest 575 billion won ($500 million) to upgrade two semiconductor production lines and for research and development.

The investment was aimed at improving production capacity and cost structures, the company told the Korea Exchange.

The spending plan comes after bigger rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday that it had started mass production of flash memory chips from a new $10 billion semiconductor line to meet growing demand for chips used in smartphones and tablet computers. ($1 = 1149.850 won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; editing by Chris Lewis)