SEOUL, Sept 22 South Korea's Hynix Semiconductor
Inc , the world's No.2 computer memory chipmaker,
said on Thursday that it will invest 575 billion won ($500
million) to upgrade two semiconductor production lines and for
research and development.
The investment was aimed at improving production capacity
and cost structures, the company told the Korea Exchange.
The spending plan comes after bigger rival Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday that it had
started mass production of flash memory chips from a new $10
billion semiconductor line to meet growing demand for chips used
in smartphones and tablet computers.
($1 = 1149.850 won)
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; editing by Chris Lewis)