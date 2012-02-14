SEOUL Feb 14 Hynix Semiconductor Inc said on Tuesday it had named SK Group chairman Chey Tae-won as its co-chief executive after the group's flagship company SK Telecom Co become its top shareholder following a $3 billion deal.

The appointment comes after some activist shareholders opposed Hynix's plan to nominate him as a board member at a shareholders' meeting held on Monday, citing concerns that Chey would not be able to manage Hynix properly due to an ongoing court case over embezzlement charges against him.

In January, Chey had been charged with embezzlement after prosecutors found him and his brother used more than 200 billion won ($178 million) of corporate funds for personal investments, the second corruption charge against Chey in as many years. ($1 = 1121.9000 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)