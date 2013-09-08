SEOUL, Sept 8 SK Hynix Inc said on
Sunday it had partially resumed operations at its fire-affected
plant in China, which produces half of its computer memory
chips, on Saturday and plans to restore full operations as soon
as it can.
Wednesday's fire at the plant belonging to the key supplier
to Apple Inc has caused concern that a prolonged
suspension of operations, such as a shutdown of a month or more,
would push chip prices sharply higher. The factory produces
nearly 15 percent of global DRAM (dynamic random access memory)
chips.
"We are continuing our inspection of utilities and equipment
to restore the line that was partly damaged by the fire... Our
plan is to resume normal operations with full production
capacity in the shortest time by ramping up operations in stages
as soon as the damaged facilities are replaced," Hynix said in a
statement.
Hynix was likely to resume operations within two to three
weeks or even earlier, a source familiar with the situation had
told Reuters on Friday.