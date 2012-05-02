Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
SEOUL May 2 SK Telecom Co, South Korea's top mobile carrier, is not expecting to fund the potential acquisition by its affiliate SK hynix of Japan's troubled Elpida Memory, SK Telecom's chief financial officer said on Wednesday.
"SK hynix will make a prudent decision on Elpida after thorough due diligence. Should they decide to bid for Elpida, we expect SK hynix to secure its own financing rather than seeking acquisition funding from us," SK Telecom CFO Ahn Seung-Yun told analysts.
SK Telecom, which owns 21.05 percent of SK hynix, also does not plan to further increase its stake in the company as long as it can exercise management control over the world's second-largest computer memory chipmaker, Ahn said. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Softbank Group to acquire fortress investment group for $3.3 billion
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc was an aggressive buyer of stocks in last year's fourth quarter, nearly quadrupling its stake in Apple Inc and increasing its stake sevenfold in the four biggest U.S. airlines.