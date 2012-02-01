(Adds details)
* Q4 operating loss 167 bln won vs 174 bln won loss fcast
* Plans 4.2 trln won in 2012 capital spending, up 20 pct y/y
SEOUL, Feb 2 Hynix Semiconductor Inc
, the world's No.2 computer memory chip maker,
reported its second consecutive quarterly loss, hit by tumbling
computer chip prices as consumers ditched desktops and notebook
PCs in favour of tablets and smartphones.
The South Korean firm warned that global PC market growth
would remain subdued due to a fragile economy in the first half
of this year and may start to rebound in the second half, led by
new products such as ultrabooks.
Hynix, which competes with sector leader Samsung Electronics
and Japan's Toshiba Corp, posted an
operating loss of 167 billion won ($148 million) for the three
months ended December, compared with an average forecast of a
174 billion won loss by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
That compared with a profit of 294 billion won a year ago and
loss of 277 billion won in the preceding quarter.
Hynix shares rose 18 percent over the past three months,
outpacing the broader market, which gained 2 percent.
Hynix, which counts South Korea's top mobile carrier SK
Telecom as its biggest shareholder after a $3
billion deal last year, said it would raise capital spending by
20 percent this year to 4.2 trillion won and use more than half
of the investment to boost production of mobile and flash memory
chips.
Its bigger rival Samsung warned last week that computer
memory chips will continue to remain oversupplied in the first
quarter due to weak demand.
Hynix said average selling prices of dynamic random access
memory (DRAM) chips fell 19 percent in the fourth quarter from
the previous quarter, while prices of flash chips fell 17
percent.
($1 = 1126.4000 Korean won)
