SEOUL Feb 2 Hynix Semiconductor Inc is confident of recording a full-year operating profit this year after reporting its second consecutive quarterly loss, expecting the semiconductor market to stabilise towards the second half, Chief Executive O.K. Kwon said on Thursday.

Kwon also said the company aimed to raise shipments of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips by more than 40 percent this year, outpacing market growth estimated at mid-30 percent. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Chris Lewis)