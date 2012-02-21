WASHINGTON Feb 21 The U.S. Supreme Court
rejected on Tuesday an appeal by South Korea's Hynix
Semiconductor Inc that it take up the question of
whether chip designer Rambus Inc illegally sued for
infringement.
Hynix and others have accused Rambus of failing to tell the
standard-setting organization JEDEC (Joint Electron Device
Engineering Council) about its patented technologies, while
advocating those technologies as the new standard for computer
chips.
Hynix also asked the Supreme Court to take up the issue of
whether the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit had
erred in rejecting Hynix's arguments that the Rambus patents
were invalid. Hynix argued that the patents in question were
invalid, but the court disagreed in a May 2011 ruling.
(Reporting By Diane Bartz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)