UPDATE 1-Edmunds sees U.S. Feb auto sales down 1 pct vs year ago
DETROIT, Feb 23 U.S. auto sales will show a 1 percent decline in February from a year earlier, industry consultant and car shopping website Edmunds said on Thursday.
SEOUL, July 26 SK Hynix Semiconductor Inc , the world's No.2 computer memory chip maker on Thursday, reported a small quarterly profit on Thursday, ending a run of three quarterly losses, as computer chip prices started to stabilise amid industry consolidation.
The South Korean firm, which competes with bigger rival Samsung Electronics Co, posted an operating profit of 22.8 billion won ($19.8 million) for the three months ended June, below an average forecast for a 31 billion won profit by 17 analysts in a Reuters poll.
That compared with a profit of 447 billion won a year ago and a loss of 260 billion won in the preceding quarter. ($1 = 1151.0000 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)
DETROIT, Feb 23 U.S. auto sales will show a 1 percent decline in February from a year earlier, industry consultant and car shopping website Edmunds said on Thursday.
OTTAWA, Feb 23 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday discussed cooperation along the countries' shared border, Trudeau's office said in a statement that did not give details.
DETROIT, Feb 23 U.S. auto sales will show a 1 percent decline in February from a year earlier, industry consultant and car shopping website Edmunds said on Thursday.