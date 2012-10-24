UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects year-earlier figure in final paragraph to loss, not profit)
SEOUL Oct 24 South Korea's SK Hynix Inc slid back to a quarterly operating loss on Wednesday, hit hard by the consumer shift away from personal computers to tablets which has led to sharp price declines for its bread-and-butter memory chips.
The world's No.2 computer memory chipmaker posted an operating loss of 15 billion won ($13.6 million) for the three months ended September, smaller than a consensus forecast for a loss of 57 billion won from 15 analysts surveyed by Reuters.
Hynix, which competes with sector leader Samsung Electronics and Japan's Elpida Memory Inc, had managed a profit of 23 billion won in the previous quarter but that had followed three quarters of losses. For the same period a year earlier, it made a loss of 277 billion won. ($1 = 1103.1000 Korean won) (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources