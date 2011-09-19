Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SEOUL, Sept 19 South Korea's STX Corp said on Monday that it had decided to pull out of its bid for Hynix Semiconductor , throwing a deal potentially worth billions into uncertainty.
"We have decided to stop pushing for the Hynix acquisition because of global economic uncertainty and the investment burden," STX said in a regulatory filing.
In July, the shipping-to-shipbuilding group STX and SK Telecom , South Korea's top mobile carrier, submitted letters of intent for control of the world's No.2 computer memory chipmaker, which has been struggling to find a new owner for years. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)