SEOUL, Sept 19 South Korea's STX Corp said on Monday that it had decided to pull out of its bid for Hynix Semiconductor , throwing a deal potentially worth billions into uncertainty.

"We have decided to stop pushing for the Hynix acquisition because of global economic uncertainty and the investment burden," STX said in a regulatory filing.

In July, the shipping-to-shipbuilding group STX and SK Telecom , South Korea's top mobile carrier, submitted letters of intent for control of the world's No.2 computer memory chipmaker, which has been struggling to find a new owner for years. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)