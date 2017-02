Sept 21 Shareholders of Hynix Semiconductor will allow new bidders to join the $2.8 billion sale of a stake in the chipmaker, a lead shareholder said on Wednesday.

The news follows media reports that the sale would proceed with SK Telecom as the lone bidder after rival STX walked away.

"The shareholder committee plans to expand opportunities for additional hopefuls," Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) said in a statement.

