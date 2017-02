SEOUL Oct 25 Top shareholders of Hynix Semiconductor have extended the deadline for bids for a controlling stake in the world's No.2 computer memory chip maker by one week to November 10, a leading shareholder said on Tuesday.

Korea Exchange Bank also said in a statement that it aimed to close the deal in January next year.

SK Telecom , South Korea's top mobile carrier, is currently the sole bidder for the Hynix stake. (Reporting By Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)