SEOUL Nov 11 SK Telecom has offered between 3.3 trillion-3.5 trillion won ($2.9 billion-$3.01 billion) for a controlling stake in Hynix Semiconductor, topping the threshold set by shareholders, a source said.

"(SK Telecom) is set to be named the preferred bidder," the source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

The source added that SK Telecom had proposed a price of 22,000-24,000 won per share for 101.85 new million shares to be offered by Hynix, and 23,000-25,000 won per share for 44.25 million shares held by nine shareholders.

The source declined to be identified or reveal SK's specific offer price due to the confidentiality of the deal. ($1 = 1134.250 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)