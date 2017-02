SEOUL Nov 11 SK Telecom has been selected as preferred bidder for Hynix Semiconductor , a lead shareholder of the world's No.2 memory chipmaker said on Friday.

Korea Exchange Bank said in a statement that the chipmaker would hold a board meeting Monday to fix the pricing of the new share issue to be offered to SK Telecom.

The country's top mobile carrier offered to buy Hynix for around $3 billion, a source said earlier, as it looked set to clinch the creditors-turned-shareholders's years of looking for a new owner after a Hynix debt crisis in 2001. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by David Chance)