SEOUL, Sept 5 Shares in South Korean chipmaker
SK Hynix Inc tumbled more than 4 percent on Thursday
after it suspended operations at its China plant, where up to 15
percent of global computer memory chips are produced, due to a
fire.
SK Hynix said late on Wednesday it expected to resume
operations shortly because the fire did not put critical
chip-making equipment out of commission.
Shares in bigger rival Samsung Electronics Co
gained 2 percent, partly helped by expectations that supply of
global supply of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips may
become tighter following the plant shut-down.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)