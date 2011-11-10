* Final bid due at 5 p.m. (0800 GMT) Thursday

* No fresh bidder has emerged yet-source

* Hynix stake worth $3 bln at market value

* SK Telecom remains sole bidder; undecided on final bid-sources

* Deal uncertainty rises as SK Telecom's parent group probed

By Hyunjoo Jin and Ju-min Park

SEOUL, Nov 10 With the final bid for control of Hynix Semiconductor set to close on Thursday, all eyes are on whether the sole bidder, SK Telecom , will quit, putting the deal at risk of another collapse.

Should the current deal falter again after at least two previous failed auctions and several deadline extensions, the loss-making South Korean firm will find it difficult to make bold investments to close the gap with its bigger rivals such as Samsung Electronics and Toshiba Corp .

Creditors-turned-shareholders of Hynix have sought to recoup billions of dollar they injected into the debt-ridden chipmaker several years ago following the Asian financial crisis.

Attempts to give management control of the world's No.2 computer memory chipmaker to a domestic company for fear of a potential leak of advanced technologies has cooled interest in Hynix at a time when investors are avoiding the capital intensive and cyclical memory chip sector.

"No one knows how the deal will unfold until the last minute," said Nam Tae-hyun, an analyst at IBK Investment & Securities. "Should SK Telecom submit a bid, its bidding price will be an issue. Should SK Telecom not bid, it will be hard for Hynix to make bold investments on NAND chips to meet booming demand for smartphones and tablets and catch up with rivals such as Samsung and Toshiba. There is a difference between having an owner and not."

NO FRESH BIDDER, SK TURNING CAUTIOUS

SK Telecom, South Korea's top mobile carrier, is the sole bidder left in the race after shipping-to-shipbuilding group STX Corp pulled out in September.

Hynix shareholders have since extended the final deadline for bids to attract more investors, but there are no signs new bidders will emerge.

"We haven't heard of any fresh bidder yet, but will keep the auction open," said a source from one of the nine shareholders. "If there's only one bidder, we'll meet again to decide whether to proceed with the sale with the sole bidder."

The final bid will close a 5 p.m. (0800 GMT) Thursday.

A total of 146.1 million shares, worth around 3 trillion Korean won ($2.6 billion) at current market value, are up for sale.

Nine Hynix shareholders, including state-run Korea Finance Corp, Korea Exchange Bank , Shinhan Bank and Woori Bank are offering a combined 44.25 million shares. Hynix is selling 101.85 million new shares.

The uncertainty over the deal increased this week after prosecutors raided the offices of SK Telecom's parent group over allegations that the group's chairman, Chey Tae-won, may have used funds from group companies for personal investments. SK Group denied the allegations.

The investigation triggered speculation that SK Telecom may opt not to submit a final bid amid legal uncertainty, sending Hynix shares down 9 percent over the past two days.

"We have ambitiously pushed for the Hynix acquisition for our longer-term growth, but given the current circumstances, our approach has become more cautious," a source at SK Group said. The person declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue.

SK Telecom plans to hold a board meeting on Thursday to decide on the deal, sources said.

Shares of Hynix have dropped around 34 percent over the past six months, lagging an 11 percent drop in the wider market , partly hit by weak prospects for computer sales growth and its first quarterly loss in two years.

Hynix shares had dropped 4.5 percent by 0140 GMT on Thursday.

($1 = 1,121.050 Korean won) (Editing by Miyoung Kim and Matt Driskill)