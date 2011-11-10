* No other candidates emerge for Hynix stake
* Shareholders to announce decision Friday
* Hynix stake worth $2.9 bln at market value
(Add SK Telecom bid, analyst comments)
By Hyunjoo Jin and Ju-min Park
SEOUL, Nov 10 Top shareholders of Hynix
Semiconductor Inc will decide on Friday whether to
pick sole bidder SK Telecom as the preferred
investor, a lead shareholder said on Thursday, raising hopes
that the long-delayed sale may finally succeed.
Growing prospects that the deal may finally go through after
years of aborted sales attempts helped Hynix shares pare earlier
losses on Thursday.
Having South Korea's top mobile carrier with ample cash as a
top shareholder will help the loss-making chipmaker close the
gap with bigger rivals such as Samsung Electronics
and Toshiba Corp , analysts said.
"SK Telecom, as the biggest shareholder, would offer Hynix a
windbreaker in terms of cash flows. Hynix would be able to
invest more in facilities without having to worry about
cash-flow constraints," said Song Myung-sup, an analyst at HI
Investment & Securities.
"One risk, however, is whether SK would manage the company
well. Hynix management has done the best it could so far...and
that could change with SK's entrance."
Korea Exchange Bank , a lead shareholder of
Hynix, said it will announce Friday morning whether to pick SK
Telecom as the preferred bidder.
Creditors-turned-shareholders of Hynix have sought to recoup
billions of dollar they injected into the debt-ridden chipmaker
several years ago following the Asian financial crisis.
Attempts to give management control of the world's No.2
computer memory chipmaker to a domestic company for fear of a
potential leak of advanced technologies has cooled interest in
Hynix at a time when investors are avoiding the capital
intensive and cyclical memory chip sector.
The latest auction comes after at least two previous failed
auctions and several deadline extensions.
Shares of Hynix pared earlier losses of more than 6 percent
and ended down 2.5 percent on expectations of SK Telecom
bidding, beating a 5 percent fall in the wider market .
SK Telecom, however, slumped 5.2 percent, partly hit by
concerns that a potential Hynix deal would expose the telecoms
operator to the highly cyclical and capital intensive industry.
"Looking at a three to four-year time frame, the Hynix
buyout would be a burden on SK Telecom as it would have to make
enormous investments without immediate benefits," said Lee
Ji-yeon, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities.
SK GROUP INVESTIGATION
Uncertainty over the deal increased this week after
prosecutors raided the offices of SK Telecom's parent group over
allegations that the group's chairman, Chey Tae-won, may have
used funds from group companies for personal investments. SK
Group denied the allegations.
An ongoing investigation into the chief of SK Telecom's
parent group triggered speculation that SK Telecom may opt not
to submit a final bid, sending Hynix shares down 9 percent over
the past two days.
SK Telecom became the sole bidder left in the race after
shipping-to-shipbuilding group STX Corp pulled out
in September.
Hynix shareholders extended the final deadline, hoping new
bidders would emerge.
A total of 146.1 million shares, worth around 3.2 trillion
Korean won ($2.9 billion) at current market value, are up for
sale.
Nine Hynix shareholders, including state-run Korea Finance
Corp, Korea Exchange Bank, Shinhan Bank and Woori
Bank are offering a combined 44.25 million shares.
Hynix is selling 101.85 million new shares.
Shares of Hynix have dropped around 34 percent over the past
six months, lagging an 11 percent drop in the wider market
, partly hit by weak prospects for computer sales growth
and its first quarterly loss in two years.
($1 = 1,117.400 Korean won)
