SEOUL, Sept 4 South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix
Inc said on Wednesday it had suspended operations at
its China plant, which produces around 12 percent of global
computer memory chips, because of a fire.
The world's No.2 maker of dynamic random access memory
(DRAM) chips, which had a 30 percent of the market in the second
quarter, said the China plant it has suspended produces around
40 percent of its total DRAM output.
A spokeswoman for Hynix, a major Apple Inc
supplier, said it remained unclear when production would resume.
Any prolonged suspension could tighten global supply of DRAM
chips, widely used in computers and mobile devices. DRAM chip
prices nearly doubled in the first six months of this year due
to tight supply.
The fire started at around 0750 GMT while installing chip
equipment, and was extinguished less than two hours. The
incident had caused one minor injury and the firm is still
assessing exact damages.
Hynix competes with bigger rival Samsung Electronics Co
and the third-ranked Micron Technology Inc.
Samsung had 32.7 percent of the global DRAM market in the
second quarter and Micron owned 12.9 percent, according to data
tracker DrameXchange.