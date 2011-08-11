SEOUL Aug 11 A major creditor-turned-shareholder of Hynix Semiconductor Inc said on Thursday that it will only consider foreign players as financial investors without management control of the world's No.2 computer memory chipmaker.

State-run Korea Finance Corp Chief Executive Ryu Jae-han told a press conference that shareholders may not back a bidding consortium with a large proportion of foreign funds.

STX Corp and SK Telecom Co Ltd are in the running to take over Hynix. STX has said it will tie up with a Middle East-based sovereign wealth fund. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)