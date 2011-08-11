* Hynix owner should be a Korean national -major shareholder
SEOUL, Aug 11 A major
creditor-turned-shareholder of Hynix Semiconductor Inc
said on Thursday that it will only consider
potential foreign investors who do not seek a role in management
of the world's No.2 computer memory chipmaker.
His remarks reflected official guidance to creditors to
limit foreign influence of the key export industry in Asia's
fourth-largest economy, a source said, and that may pose a
hurdle to bidders -- STX Corp and SK Telecom -- to attract funds
for a takeover.
Ryu Jae-han, chief executive of state-run Korea Finance
Corp, told a press conference that shareholders may not back a
bidding consortium with a large proportion of foreign funds.
The total size of the stake on auction would depend on
the size of bidding shareholders' existing stakes -- some are as
much as 15 percent worth about $2.3 billion -- and how many new
shares might be offered.
"Creditors and (Hynix) board are still in discussions.
But I am aware that the bidding guide mentioned an approximate
20 percent," Ryu added.
STX Corp and SK Telecom Co Ltd are
in the running to take over Hynix. STX has said it will join
with a Middle East-based sovereign wealth fund.
The South Korean government had told Hynix creditors to
consider "management stability" and "prevention of technology
leaks" by foreign shareholders when evaluating bidders, a source
close to the matter told Reuters earlier.
The stake sale is the third attempt by
creditors-turned-shareholders to find new investors for the
chipmaker.
Creditors saved Hynix from a debt crisis in 2001, but
previous auctions drew little interest from investors who were
unwilling to jump into the cyclical chip industry.
Shares in Hynix jumped 4.1 percent, compared with the
broader market's 0.6 percent gain.
Ryu said a recent stock market plunge would not affect
the sale process, adding that the final bids would close in
September after ongoing due-diligence.
