SEOUL Jan 15 A South Korean court on Friday sentenced the chairman of textile-to-trading conglomerate Hyosung Group to three years of prison for tax evasion.

The Seoul Central District Court said Hyosung Group chairman S.R. Cho was also fined 136.5 billion won ($112.5 million) for dodging about 130 billion won in taxes.

Cho is one of several South Korean businessmen sentenced to jail in recent years for corporate misconduct amid a swell in public discontent over the behaviour of the chaebol, or family-run conglomerates, that dominate Asia's fourth-largest economy.

The 80-year-old former head of business lobby group Federation of Korean Industries was not taken into custody due to health issues, the court said.

Shares in Hyosung Corp, the group's flagship textiles and chemicals company, closed down 4.4 percent on Friday.

Hyosung said the chairman will appeal the ruling. ($1 = 1,212.7000 won) (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Writing by Joyce Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)