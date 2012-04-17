* To open 2 hypermarkets in FY13, invest 80-85 mln rupees
per store
* Looks to explore tie-up opportunities with Asian retailers
once FDI opens up
* To change product mix in stores to include higher margin
apparel products
By Nandita Bose
MUMBAI, April 17 Hypercity, the hypermarket arm
of retailer Shoppers Stop, is scaling down its store
rollouts and tweaking the product mix to include high-margin
goods in an effort to achieve break even faster.
"We would like to have a medium-sized business but it has to
be a profitable business. Our idea is not to build huge scale,"
Mark Ashman, chief executive of Hypercity, told Reuters.
Hypercity contributes 30 percent to the overall consolidated
revenues of Shoppers Stop.
Most organised food and grocery retailers in India are yet
to turn profitable as they operate with little overheads and
compete on razor-thin margins.
They compete with the neighbourhood mom-and-pop stores,
where most Indians buy groceries because they are convenient and
give credit.
Hypercity plans to open 2 hypermarkets in the current fiscal
year that began in April from three last year and will invest
80-85 million rupees per store.
It also plans to roll out new stores in the geographies it
is currently present in to reduce promotional and logistics
costs.
Hypercity currently has 12 hypermarkets in India. It expects
to be nearing store level profitability soon and hopes to
achieve overall profitability by 2014/15, Ashman said.
Shoppers Stop is open to exploring tie-up opportunities with
Asian retailers for its hypercity format depending on the
government's policy on multi-brand retail, he said.
In December 2011, India suspended plans to open its $450
billion supermarket sector to foreign firms, backtracking from
one of its boldest reforms in years.
"We are not in any urgent need to get a foreign partner but
we source a large number of products from Asia like home,
sports, toys from China," Ashman said.
The company, which typically opens 50,000-70,000 square feet
stores, is also looking to open smaller sized supermarkets which
will have a size of 25,000-30,000 square feet due to high real
estate costs.
The company is also looking at consignment-based sourcing
deals where the retailer pays for the goods only after
completion of sales and unsold items are returned to the
supplier.
The absence of external funding in the form of foreign direct
investment, slowdown in retail sales in a already low margin
business is pushing Indian food and grocery multi-brand
retailers to re-think their expansion plans.
"If foreign direct investment is allowed, the appetite for
expansion for us would certainly be higher," Ashman said.
Hypercity is also planning to increase the share of high
margin apparel products in its stores as food and grocery
products offer thin margins, Ashman said.
"We plan to take up the share of apparel products in our
stores from 8 percent currently to 10 percent this year and 12
percent the following year," he said.
Hypercity plans to bring down revenues from its electronics
products to 15 percent from 17 percent currently.
Categories like apparel and home offer margins of about 35
percent, while food offers 18 percent and electronics around 11
percent.
At 1.12 p.m., Shoppers Stop shares, which the market values
at $578 million, traded 0.74 percent up at 360.75 rupees in a
positive Mumbai market.
($1=51.59 rupees)
(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)