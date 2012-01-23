Devon Energy posts Q4 profit vs. year-ago loss
Feb 14 U.S. oil producer Devon Energy Corp reported a quarterly profit on Tuesday, compared with a year-ago loss, driven by cost cutting.
(Follows alerts)
Jan 23 Oil and gas explorer Hyperdynamics Corp said it would suspend drilling at its exploration well offshore the Republic of Guinea in West Africa for a week, sending its shares down as much as 10 percent.
The suspension comes barely a month after the company resumed drilling activities at the well, which was facing mechanical and operational issues.
The well will be suspended for about a week while its equipment get repaired, the company said in a statement on Monday.
Shares of the company were trading down 6 percent at $3.22 in morning trade Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty) ((durba.ghosh@thomsonreuters.com within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800 Reuters Messaging:vaishnavi.bala.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Feb 14 U.S. oil producer Devon Energy Corp reported a quarterly profit on Tuesday, compared with a year-ago loss, driven by cost cutting.
PORT HARCOURT, Nigeria, Feb 14 Nigeria declared an air pollution emergency in a major southern city on Tuesday and closed an asphalt plant there after residents complained about the fumes from its furnaces, in a country plagued by corruption and poor governance.
OROVILLE, Calif., Feb 14 Nearly 200,000 Californians faced an indefinite stay in shelters on Tuesday as engineers worked around the clock to fix the United States' tallest dam before more rain arrives.