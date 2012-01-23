(Follows alerts)

Jan 23 Oil and gas explorer Hyperdynamics Corp said it would suspend drilling at its exploration well offshore the Republic of Guinea in West Africa for a week, sending its shares down as much as 10 percent.

The suspension comes barely a month after the company resumed drilling activities at the well, which was facing mechanical and operational issues.

The well will be suspended for about a week while its equipment get repaired, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Shares of the company were trading down 6 percent at $3.22 in morning trade Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.