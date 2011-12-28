* Resumed drilling on sabu-1 exploration well
* Shares up 6 pct
(Follows alerts)
Dec 28 Oil and gas explorer Hyperdynamics
Corp said it resumed drilling in an exploration well
offshore the Republic of Guinea in West Africa, sending its
shares up as much as 6 percent.
Earlier this month, the company said mechanical and
operational issues had curtailed drilling activities at the
Sabu-1 exploration well.
Drilling restarted from a depth of 1,440 meters subsea and
is planned to continue till 3,600 meters, the Texas-based
company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Hyperdynamics shares were at $2.35 in early-morning trade on
Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They touched a high of
$2.39 earlier in the session.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)