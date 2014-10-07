JERUSALEM Oct 7 Hyperion Therapeutics
and Clal Biotechnology Industries said they agreed to
resolve their dispute after Hyperion halted development of a
diabetes drug it bought from Clal due to manipulation of trial
data.
Hyperion had bought Israel's Andromeda Biotech - which is
developing DiaPep277, a treatment for Type I diabetes that is
undergoing a second advanced clinical study - from Clal for
$12.5 million in June. The deal included milestone payments
reaching $570 million.
But in September, U.S.-based Hyperion stopped the drug's
development after discovering Andromeda's employees were engaged
in "serious misconduct" that involved manipulating the trial to
obtain a favourable result.
Israel's Clal subsequently sued Hyperion for $200 million in
a U.S. court.
On Tuesday, Hyperion said it would allow Clal to evaluate
whether there is any clinical efficacy and whether there is a
potential regulatory path for DiaPep277 that a party other than
Hyperion may wish to pursue.
Clal will appoint an independent party to assess the conduct
of the study and any regulatory path for DiaPep277.
"Hyperion will not be obligated to take any action in
response to the independent party's observations," the companies
said in a statement.
At the same time, until Oct. 31 Hyperion and Clal have
agreed not to take any additional legal steps.
