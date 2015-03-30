(Adds conference call details; updates shares)
By Natalie Grover
March 30 Ireland's Horizon Pharma Plc
struck a deal to buy U.S. drugmaker Hyperion Therapeutics Inc
for about $1.1 billion to boost its rare-disease drug
business.
Horizon's shares rose about 14.3 percent to $24.94 in early
trading on Monday, while Hyperion's stock, which has nearly
doubled in the last three months, gained 7.8 percent to $46.09.
Hyperion has two drugs on the market that are used to treat
urea cycle disorders (UCD), inherited metabolic disorders that
affect about 2,100 people in the United States.
The first few months of the year have been the busiest for
deal-making in the drug sector since 2009, pushing up shares of
companies that are seen as potential takeover targets.
Makers of drugs that treat rare diseases tend to be
especially attractive because they are typically able to charge
hefty premiums for their products.
Hyperion's drugs had combined U.S. sales of about $114
million in 2014, even though only about 675 people are being
treated.
With the acquisition, Horizon itself could be an attractive
target, said Debjit Chattopadhyay at Roth Capital Partners.
But Horizon CEO Timothy Walbert said his company was not for
sale. "My goal is to turn this into a 10-20 billion dollar
company, and I have no intention of selling before that goal is
achieved," he told Reuters.
Horizon and Hyperion had combined sales of $410.5 million in
2014.
Ravicti is liquid form of sodium phenylbutyrate and requires
less frequent dosing than Buphenyl, which comes in a tablet or
powder form.
Ravicti is the only FDA-approved liquid formulation for UCB.
It is expected to win European approval by early 2016.
Walbert said Horizon would stop developing Ravicti to treat
hepatic encephalopathy, a serious neurological disorder, given
the cost of conducting a trial and strong competition from
existing drugs.
Horizon will pay $46 per share for Hyperion, 7.6 percent
above Hyperion's closing price of on Friday.
The small premium can partly be explained by the halt in
development of Ravicti for hepatic encephalopathy, Chattopadhyay
said.
Horizon said Ravicti and Buphenyl are expected to add $100
million to adjusted EBITDA in 2016 and result in savings of more
than $50 million.
Jefferies, Citigroup Global Markets Inc and Cowen and Co
were Horizon's financial advisers. Legal advisers were Cooley
LLP and McCann FitzGerald.
Centerview Partners and Houlihan Lokey Capital Inc were
financial advisers to Hyperion. Shearman & Sterling was its
legal adviser.
