(Adds details, analyst and CEO comment; updates shares)
By Natalie Grover
Sept 8 Hyperion Therapeutics Inc said
it would stop developing its diabetes drug after discovering
manipulation of trial data by employees of a recently acquired
subsidiary.
The company's shares fell as much as 11 percent but
recovered as investors focused on Hyperion's available treatment
for urea cycle disorder, Ravicti, and its pipeline.
"We view the profitable Ravicti base business as strong and
continue to view Hepatic Encephalopathy as an ability to at
least double peak sales potential over the long term," analysts
at Leerink wrote in a note, reiterating their "outperform"
rating.
Ravicti is currently undergoing late-stage testing for use
in hepatic encephalopathy, a serious, but potentially
reversible, neurological disorder.
Hyperion said some employees of Andromeda Biotech Ltd, which
it acquired in June, engaged in serious misconduct that involved
receiving unblinded data from the trial, DIA-AID 1, and
manipulating it to obtain a favorable result.
The company said additional evidence indicated that the
employees continued sharing and examining unblinded data from an
ongoing DIA-AID 2 trial.
"This new information leaves us with no viable regulatory
path forward," Chief Executive Donald Santel said.
The trial is testing the drug, DiaPep277, to treat newly
diagnosed Type 1 diabetes patients. DiaPep277 is Andromeda's
lead product.
"DiaPep was designed to modulate the immunological attack on
pancreatic beta cells, a mechanism that several companies had
attempted previously, with little success," Cowen & Co analyst
Phil Nadeau said.
Hyperion acquired Andromeda from Israel-based Clal
Biotechnology Industries in deal a worth $12.5 million
in cash and nearly $7.85 million in stock. The agreement
included potential milestone payments totaling about $570
million.
Hyperion said it expected to record a related impairment
non-cash charge of $25 million-$55 million, but maintained its
adjusted operating expenses forecast for the year.
The company said it planned to complete the late-stage trial
"because the data may still yield useful insights into the
natural history of Type 1 diabetes."
In the final analysis of DIA-AID 1, Andromeda excluded data
from 34 patients. When these patients were added back, the
apparent treatment effect was lost, Santel said on a conference
call with analysts.
The company, which said none of its own employees were
involved, has suspended the Andromeda employees.
Shares of the Brisbane, California-based company were down
about 8 percent in heavy volume on the Nasdaq. More than 320,000
shares changed hands by 11:45 a.m. ET, four times their 10-day
moving average.
(Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)