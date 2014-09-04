Sept 4 Hyperion SA :

* Says to buy telecommunication assets from MNI Centrum Uslug SA, MNI's subsidiary, for 50 million zlotys

* Says signs a conditional agreement to purchase assets comprising of Pilicka and Szeptel complete and functioning telecommunications lines