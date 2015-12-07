BRIEF-Valeant says completed amendment to third amended, restated credit, guaranty agreement dated Feb 13, 2012
March 28 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
SAO PAULO Dec 7 Hypermarcas SA, the largest Brazilian maker of over-the-counter medicines, plans to buy back as many as 5 million shares in a buyback program.
In a securities filing, the board of the São Paulo-based company also decided to exit the diaper unit, which had been put up for sale earlier in the year.
At current prices, Hypermarcas could spend 113.5 million reais ($30 million) in the repurchase, which tat will last through July 7. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
March 28 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
March 28 Wells Fargo & Co said it agreed in principle to pay $110 million to settle a lawsuit by customers challenging its opening of accounts without their permission, a practice that led to a scandal that cost the bank's chief executive his job.