SAO PAULO Dec 7 Hypermarcas SA, the largest Brazilian maker of over-the-counter medicines, plans to buy back as many as 5 million shares in a buyback program.

In a securities filing, the board of the São Paulo-based company also decided to exit the diaper unit, which had been put up for sale earlier in the year.

At current prices, Hypermarcas could spend 113.5 million reais ($30 million) in the repurchase, which tat will last through July 7. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)