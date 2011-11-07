SAO PAULO Nov 7 Hypermarcas (HYPE3.SA), Brazil's largest maker of shaving cream, cosmetics and other consumer goods, expects capital expenditures next year of at least 180 million reais ($102 million), Chief Executive Claudio Bergamo said in a conference call on Monday. ($1=1.75 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Vivian Pereira; Editing by Derek Caney)