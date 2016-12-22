BRIEF-Bruker acquires Nanoindenting Leader Hysitron
* Bruker announces acquisition of Nanoindenting Leader Hysitron
SAO PAULO Dec 22 Hypermarcas SA, Brazil's largest producer of generic drugs, confirmed on Thursday it is in talks to sell its diaper business to Belgium's Ontex Group NV.
Hypermarcas said it has not yet filed any binding agreement for the sale. Ontex had earlier confirmed it is in advanced talks for the unit. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Alexander Smith)
FRANKFURT, Jan 23 Germany's Ottobock, the world's largest maker of artificial limbs, has attracted interest from private equity groups including KKR and CVC for a 20 percent stake in its core business, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
