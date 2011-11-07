* Company cuts EBITDA estimate for second time this year

* Sees EBITDA of 700 million reais vs prev f'cast 900 mln

* Surge in financial expenses leads to quarterly net loss

SAO PAULO, Nov 7 Hypermarcas , the largest Brazilian producer of fast-moving consumer goods, cut its estimate for operating profits this year after a jump in financial expenses triggered a third-quarter net loss.

Sao Paulo-based Hypermarcas cut its guidance for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) by about 22 percent to 700 million reais ($400 million) from 900 million previously, according to a securities filing.

The company had lowered its estimates for EBITDA in the second quarter from a target of above 1 billion reais.

Hypermarcas, which sells more sweeteners, hangover pills, shaving cream and lotions than anyone else in Brazil, reported a net loss of 190.5 million reais in the third quarter, compared with a net profit of 78 million a year earlier.

The company had earned a profit of 53.3 million reais in the second quarter.

The loss followed a 13-fold surge in net financial expenses to 332 million reais from a year earlier, data from the filing showed. Hypermarcas saw revenue up 10 percent to 908 million reais in a year-on-year basis.

EBITDA dropped 24 percent to 138 million reais in the quarter, compared with 182.5 million reais a year earlier.

Management will discuss third-quarter results on a conference call later on Monday. ($1=1.75 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by David Holmes)