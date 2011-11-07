* Company cuts EBITDA estimate for second time this year
* Sees EBITDA of 700 million reais vs prev f'cast 900 mln
* Surge in financial expenses leads to quarterly net loss
SAO PAULO, Nov 7 Hypermarcas , the
largest Brazilian producer of fast-moving consumer goods, cut
its estimate for operating profits this year after a jump in
financial expenses triggered a third-quarter net loss.
Sao Paulo-based Hypermarcas cut its guidance for earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) by
about 22 percent to 700 million reais ($400 million) from 900
million previously, according to a securities filing.
The company had lowered its estimates for EBITDA in the
second quarter from a target of above 1 billion reais.
Hypermarcas, which sells more sweeteners, hangover pills,
shaving cream and lotions than anyone else in Brazil, reported a
net loss of 190.5 million reais in the third quarter, compared
with a net profit of 78 million a year earlier.
The company had earned a profit of 53.3 million reais in the
second quarter.
The loss followed a 13-fold surge in net financial expenses
to 332 million reais from a year earlier, data from the filing
showed. Hypermarcas saw revenue up 10 percent to 908 million
reais in a year-on-year basis.
EBITDA dropped 24 percent to 138 million reais in the
quarter, compared with 182.5 million reais a year earlier.
Management will discuss third-quarter results on a
conference call later on Monday.
($1=1.75 reais)
