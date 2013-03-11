By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, March 11 Hypermarcas SA's
chief executive said on Monday the Brazilian drugmaker has
started the year with weaker sales than expected, but reaffirmed
its target for operating profit this year.
Strong pharmaceutical sales led to a better-than-expected
profit to end 2012, but a tough holiday calendar and uncertainty
about new taxes on imported ingredients have weighed on demand
to start the new year.
"We believe those factors should be compensated over the
course of the year, but at this point it looks like growth in
the first quarter will be below our expectations," CEO Claudio
Bergamo told analysts on a call to discuss earnings.
The company is still aiming for earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization of 950 million reais ($487
million) this year, up 10 percent from 2012.
Ongoing frustration with weaker growth in Brazil may
eventually strengthen Hypermarcas' strategic position, Bergamo
suggested, after a decade of robust economic expansion attracted
the attention of major global rivals.
"A lot of foreigners in Brazil were spooked to find it's a
complex country where it's difficult to compete. And the initial
euphoria is beginning to cool. I actually see a less competitive
environment now than we had in the past two years," he said.
Shares of the company were little changed in Sao Paulo
trading on Monday, retreating from a nearly 10-month high early
in the session.
NOT BIDDING ON ACHE LABS
Asked about the possible sale of rival Brazilian drugmaker
Ache Laboratorios Farmaceuticos, Bergamo said Hypermarcas
remains focused on organic growth and is not participating in
the bidding process.
"An eventual merger with Ache could indeed make strategic
sense for both companies, given their hugely complementary
product lineups," Bergamo said. "But you would have to make a
detailed evaluation to be sure it's advantageous for Hypermarcas
shareholders."
Hypermarcas has spent the past year streamlining operations
to generate cash after two dozen acquisitions since 2008 drove
up debt levels and weighed on profitability.
Global drugmakers GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novartis
AG, Pfizer Inc and Abbott Laboratories
are among those interested in Ache, which could be sold for $3
billion or more, sources told Reuters last month.
Ache and representatives for all four companies have
declined to comment on the matter.