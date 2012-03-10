* 4Q profit falls 41 pct from year earlier
* Net financial expenses rise 142 percent
* EBITDA falls 37.8 pct
SAO PAULO, March 10 Hypermarcas
, the largest Brazilian producer of disposable
consumer goods, saw profit plunge 41 percent in the fourth
quarter from the same period a year earlier, as financial
expenses more than doubled after the company took on debt to
fund a string of acquisitions in recent years.
Hypermarcas earned a profit of 49.6 million reais ($27.9
million) in the fourth quarter, compared with a net income of
84.1 million reais in the same quarter a year earlier, according
to a securities filing.
Hypermarcas, which sells more sweeteners, hangover pills,
shaving cream and lotions than anyone else in Brazil, saw
revenue up 1.3 percent to 841.8 million reais in the fourth
quarter in a year-on-year basis, while revenue from its
pharmaceutical division fell 3.8 percent compared with the same
quarter the previous year.
Net financial expenses rose to 128.6 million reais in the
fourth quarter, a 142 percent increase from 53.1 million reais
in the same period the previous year. The company pointed to the
increased burden of interest payments relating to higher debt
levels after the company borrowed to carry out acquisitions in
the previous two years, according to the filing.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) dropped 37.8 percent to 139.1 million
reais in the quarter, compared with 223.5 million reais a year
earlier.
($1 = 1.78 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Vicki Allen)