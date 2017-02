* Posts second-quarter profit of 53.3 million reais

* Results miss earnings forecast of 73 million reais

SAO PAULO, Brazil, Aug 15 Hypermarcas, the largest Brazilian maker of disposable consumer goods, posted second-quarter net income of 53.3 million reais ($33 million), compared with 44.6 million reais a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing made late on Sunday.

The Sao Paulo-based company was forecast to earn 73.3 million reais in a Reuters survey of four analysts.

($1=1.61 reais) ( Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Editing by W Simon )