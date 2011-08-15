* Lowers EBITDA guidance for year on weak economic outlook

* Profit at 53.3 mln reais misses forecast of 73 mln reais

* Shares gain as management announces stock buyback plan

* To buy back up to 9.5 pct of shares outstanding (Adds management comments on sales, leverage, economic slowdown, share and bond performance throughout)

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, Brazil, Aug 15 Hypermarcas (HYPE3.SA), the largest Brazilian maker of disposable consumer goods, trimmed its operational profit estimates for the year as a weak economy hampers sales, and said the restructuring of its sales force is taking longer than expected.

The Sao Paulo-based company cut its forecast for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operational profitability known as EBITDA, to about 900 million reais ($559 million) from a prior estimate above 1 billion reais.

The decision follows a substantial deterioration in activity in Latin America's largest economy, where "a deceleration of the economy is a fact," Chief Executive Officer Claudio Bergamo said on a conference call with investors on Monday.

"It's like a wave that's hitting some people harder than others," Bergamo added. "That's why we have assumed a more defensive posture, aiming at protecting cash generation and reducing our reliance on working capital needs."

Recent quarterly results by Hypermarcas peers in the industry like cosmetics producer Natura (NATU3.SA) have shown that Brazil's economy is losing more steam than initially forecast as interest-rate hikes and the fastest inflation in six years hamper consumer spending.

The guidance reduction also followed the need for more time to revamp the company's sales force and for inventory to be worked off at its retailer customers.

BUYBACK

Despite the new EBITDA estimate and a corporate restructuring that includes additional responsibilities for the chief operating officer, the company's shares rose as much as 7.4 percent on Monday after management unveiled plans to buy back up to 35 million shares, or 9.5 percent of the outstanding stock, through the use of forward options.

The shares rose 4.1 percent to 11.72 reais in early afternoon trading.

Shares of the company sank 49 percent this year as investors began to question Hypermarcas' ability to chalk up the stellar growth rates of recent years and concern mounted that the company, which has gobbled up more than 30 rivals in the past three years, has grown too big, too fast.

Hypermarcas "is now consolidating sales forces, an important and positive step, but one that can make delivering sales growth more challenging in the near term," Lore Serra, an analyst with Morgan Stanley & Co, wrote in a note.

Second-quarter net income jumped 19 percent to 53.3 million reais from 44.6 million reais a year earlier, the filing said. The result fell far short of the 73.3 million reais forecast, on average, by four analysts surveyed by Reuters.

EBITDA jumped 39 percent to 220.5 million reais as the company lowered costs related to the integration of some of the rivals. Excluding tax gains of 48 million reais, EBITDA slid to 184 million reais. The poll forecast 218 million reais.

Hypermarcas reported EBITDA of 435.2 million reais for the first half, a little less than half the 900 million real target for all of 2011.

EBITDA as a percentage of revenue, known as the EBITDA margin, rose to 23 percent from 21.3 percent.

The focus on cash flow will prevent Hypermarcas debt from growing further, Chief Financial Officer Martim Mattos said in the call. The changes in guidance as well as the streamlining of the sales structure will also bring about cost savings, he noted.

Revenue jumped a 25 percent to 936.6 million reais, fueled by a 46 percent jump in sales of medicines. Marketing expenses, a key gauge of investment in the company's brands, rose to 22.4 percent of sales and jumped 24 percent to 209.8 million reais.

The value of inventory could fall in coming months, Mattos said. The company has no plans for takeovers in coming months.

Hypermarcas also revamped its structure by splitting the pharmaceutical and consumer goods units, and concentrating all operational details on the COO.

Bergamo will temporarily take on the duties of head of pharmaceuticals until an executive with experience in the area is found. Nelson Mello, current head of sales, will become president of the consumer unit.

Bergamo noted that plans to dispose of non-core, underperforming brands in the food and home cleaning business will depend on the price offered for those assets. He did not elaborate on which assets could be sold.

($1=1.61 reais)

