* Top consumer goods company in talks with JBS's Flora
* Selling brands worth around $340 million to ease debt
* Hypermarcas backing off growth, focusing portfolio
By Vivian Pereira
SAO PAULO, Oct 19 Hypermarcas (HYPE3.SA), the
largest Brazilian maker of disposable consumer goods, is
nearing a deal on Wednesday to sell two brands, according to a
source at the company, as it works to ease its debt load.
The source, who asked not to be named due to the
sensitivity of the talks, said a deal could be closed on
Wednesday. The agreement would include the sale of a line of
cleaning products and insecticides valued at around 600 million
reais ($340 million) to Flora, which is held by the owners of
JBS (JBSS3.SA), the world's biggest beef producer.
The asset sale is part of Hypermarcas' plan to sell off
food and cleaning products brands to focus on personal hygiene
and medicine units after lowering its profitability outlook
this year. [ID:nN1E77E02H]
Hypermarcas grew at a blistering pace over the past few
years with a dozen acquisitions, but the company has lost more
than half its market value this year as investors worried about
debt load and difficulty delivering big profits.
Shares of Hypermarcas were up 2.8 percent on Wednesday,
while the broader Bovespa stock index .BVSP was little
changed in afternoon trading.
Three other businesses are also interested in another
cleaning product brand, Assolan, according to the company
source: local producers Ceras Johnson and Quimica Amparo, as
well as British group Reckitt Benckiser (RB.L).
($1 = 1.77 reais)
(Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Derek Caney)