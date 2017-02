SAO PAULO, Brazil Aug 15 Hypermarcas (HYPE3.SA), the largest Brazilian maker of disposable consumer goods, could see the nominal value of inventory decline as the company streamlines production and sales operations, Chief Financial Officer Martim Prado Mattos said on Monday.

Economic conditions remain challenging, but the company will manage to offload inventory through the end of the year, executives at the company said on a conference call to discuss second-quarter results. ($1=1.61 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)