BRIEF-Anaconda Mining sold record 4,658 ounces of gold in Q4
* Anaconda Mining sells a record 4,658 ounces of gold, generating over $7.72m in gold sales in the fourth quarter FY2017
SAO PAULO, April 24 Hypermarcas SA said on Monday that two key shareholders have denied participating in negotiations to sell its stake in the Brazilian drugmaker, according to a securities filing.
Reuters reported that families owning investment vehicles Igarapava Participações SA and Maiorem SA de CV, which hold a combined 34 percent on Hypermarcas, had hired the investment banking units of Banco Bradesco SA and Credit Suisse Group AG to advise on a sale. None of the potential bidders have delivered binding proposals yet, one person with knowledge of the matter said. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Richard Chang)
* Kingdom Holding Co - transaction makes KHC one of largest holders of preferred shares in Careem and will grant KHC a board seat on Careem's board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Kingdom Holding Co]
