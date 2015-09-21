BRASILIA, Sept 21 Brazilian health and hygiene
company Hypermarcas SA is considering adding more
consumer good operations to its planned spin-off of its diaper
unit, in an effort to reduce debt and sharpen the company's
focus on healthcare, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on
Monday.
Hypermarcas, the largest Brazilian producer of personal care
goods, hired financial advisors in May to find alternatives for
the diaper unit and has already reached out to several potential
buyers, according to Estado. Adding other consumer goods units
would potentially make the deal more attractive.
Hypermarcas declined to comment.
The diaper unit has revenue of 858 million reais ($216
million) last year, Hypermarcas said in May, accounting for
about 40 percent of the company's revenues of consumer goods,
according to Estado
It said Hypermarcas was considering adding most of its
consumer goods units to the spin-off but was excluding those
producing condoms and sweeteners.
($1 = 3.9708 Brazilian reais)
