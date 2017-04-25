SAO PAULO, April 25 Hypermarcas SA, the largest
Brazilian listed drugmaker, denied on Tuesday that it is engaged
in talks for a merger or an acquisition, as speculation that
major shareholders are exploring a sale of the company mounted
in recent days.
In a securities filing, Hypermarcas said it has
not hired any bank or financial advisor to help it undertake
such a transaction. Reuters reported on Monday that two families
holding a combined 34 percent in Hypermarcas were considering
options for their holdings, including a sale.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Bruno Federowski)