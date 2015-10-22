SAO PAULO Oct 22 Hypermarcas SA, the
largest Brazilian producer of personal care goods, is in
advanced talks to sell a unit that manufactures diapers to
Kimberly-Clark Corp, sharpening the company's focus on
pharmaceuticals, a source with direct knowledge of the matter
said on Thursday.
The source, who declined to be identified because the
negotiations are under way, declined to give a price tag for the
transaction. A deal will be announced in coming days, the source
added.
São Paulo-based Hypermarcas had hired financial advisers
from Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and
Banco Bradesco SA to find alternatives for the
diaper unit, sources recently told Reuters. The alternatives
included a potential spin-off, partnerships or might even
involve an asset sale, according to a securities filing unveiled
in early May.
According to the source, Hypermarcas wanted to exit the
diaper market because performance was hobbled by the lack of
scale, brand recognition and the rising cost of imported
materials for the product amid a sharp drop in Brazil's
currency, the real.
The diaper unit earned about 860 million reais ($220
million) in revenue last year, according to the filing.
Hypermarcas is also the largest maker of over-the-counter
medicines in Brazil.
Neither Hypermarcas nor Kimberly-Clarke had an immediate
comment.
($1 = 3.9045 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Matthew Lewis)