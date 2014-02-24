SAO PAULO Feb 24 Brazilian consumer goods maker
Hypermarcas does not expect profit margins to improve
this year, executives said on Monday, underscoring the
importance of winning market share as consumer spending
sputters.
If profit margins improve, the company will invest that
additional money in marketing, Chief Executive Officer Claudio
Bergamo told analysts on a conference call, in a sign of
competition that has consumer companies growing at each other's
expense.
Shares of Hypermarcas fell 0.7 percent in Monday trading in
Sao Paulo, compared with a 0.3 percent decline in the benchmark
Bovespa stock index.
Hypermarcas also plans to reduce its financial expenses,
which include interest costs, foreign exchange effects and bond
buybacks, by a third in 2014, Chief Financial Officer Martim
Prado Mattos told analysts.
Net financial expenses should fall to between 380 million
reais and 400 million reais ($161 million to $170 million) this
year, down from 583 million reais in 2013.
Financial expenses more than doubled in the fourth quarter
from a year earlier because of bond repurchases and a currency
swing. Earnings fell 56 percent for the period, Hypermarcas
reported late on Friday.
Still, healthy sales of Hypermarcas' disposable consumer
goods, from diapers to sweeteners, and a streamlining of the
company's factories helped lift operational profit.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization rose 16 percent to 1.002 billion reais in 2013,
excluding one-time and noncash expenses. That beat the company's
forecast of 950 million reais.
In 2014, Hypermarcas expects to raise adjusted EBITDA to 1.1
billion reais, it said in a late Friday filing.