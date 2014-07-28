SAO PAULO, July 28 Hypermarcas SA, the Brazilian consumer goods maker, does not see any opportunities for mergers and acquisitions at the moment, the company's chief executive officer told analysts on a Monday conference call to discuss earnings.

Hypermarcas, Brazil's biggest producer of personal products and pharmaceuticals, remains focused on "organic growth," increasing cash flow and reducing debt levels, CEO Claudio Bergamo said. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)