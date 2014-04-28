SAO PAULO, April 28 Hypermarcas, the
Brazilian disposable goods and drug maker, was tops in Brazil's
pharmaceutical market in March and plans to expand its lead over
rivals, executives said on a Monday conference call to discuss
earnings.
Hypermarcas aims to grow "a few percentage points" greater
than the average 10 percent to 11 percent growth it has
estimated for the markets in which it competes, said Chief
Executive Officer Claudio Bergamo.
First-quarter profit fell 12 percent from a year earlier,
Hypermarcas reported late Friday, as bond buybacks and more
currency hedging more than doubled financial expenses.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)