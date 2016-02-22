SAO PAULO Feb 22 Hypermarcas SA, the largest Brazilian maker of over-the-counter medicines, does not expect to lose market share this year, Chief Executive Claudio Bergamo told analysts on Monday.

"Our baseline scenario is maintaining market share. It might even turn out that we win some more," Bergamo said on the call to discuss fourth-quarter earnings. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)