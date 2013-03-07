* Net income doubles from year ago to 125 mln reais
* Pharmaceutical division drives 22 pct revenue rise
* Shares up 3 percent, largest daily gain in a month
By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazilian drugmaker
Hypermarcas posted a bigger-than-expected jump in
quarterly profit on Thursday, sparking the sharpest rise in its
stock in a month.
Fourth-quarter net income rose to 125 million reais ($64
million) from 50 million reais a year earlier, according to a
securities filing, beating an average forecast of 91 million
reais in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Hypermarcas shares rose nearly 3 percent in early trading,
their biggest intraday gain since Feb. 5, and were approaching a
nearly 22-month high.
A sharpened focus on medicine and beauty care has helped
Hypermarcas regain profitability in recent quarters. The company
has dropped slower-growing household goods and food brands after
a string of acquisitions in recent years.
Quarterly net revenue rose 22 percent, boosted by strong
drug sales, as the company expanded its offering of generics and
cultivated retail relationships.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose
143 percent to 243 million reais, above an average forecast of
222 million reais.
Adjusted for one-time and non-cash expenses, EBITDA rose 71
percent to 230 million reais. Hypermarcas affirmed its forecast
for adjusted EBITDA of about 950 million reais this year.
Hypermarcas also worked to cut down its working capital
needs, reducing its cash conversion cycle to 82 days by the end
of 2012, compared with 138 days a year earlier.