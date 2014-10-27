UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SAO PAULO Oct 27 Brazilian consumer goods maker Hypermarcas SA posted a 48 percent jump in third-quarter profit as a currency hedging program eliminated the impact of a volatile exchange rate on foreign debt-servicing costs.
Brazil's biggest producer of personal hygiene products and pharmaceuticals booked net income of 119 million reais ($48 million), according to a late Friday securities filing, in line with the average estimate in a Reuters poll.
Hypermarcas boosted its marketing budget 24 percent from a year earlier but revenue rose just 7 percent, on pace with inflation, as an economic slump weighed on household demand.
Still, the company protected itself better against a weakening currency, which had pushed up the cost of foreign debts by 51 million reais in the third quarter of 2013.
Brazil's real lost more than 9 percent from June to September this year, but a new hedging program eliminated the impact of the currency swing at a cost of 14 million reais.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, rose 11 percent to 277 million reais, in line with analysts' estimates.
($1 = 2.47 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources