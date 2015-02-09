By Marcela Ayres
| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Feb 9 Brazilian consumer goods maker
Hypermarcas SA said it would raise prices as much as
8 percent in April and pass on higher taxes on cosmetics to
protect its profit margins.
Brazil's biggest producer of personal products and
pharmaceuticals plans an average price increase of 6 percent to
8 percent in its consumer division, Chief Executive Claudio
Bergamo told analysts on a Monday conference call.
Hypermarcas also plans to raise pharmaceutical prices 5
percent to 7 percent, which should keep that division's gross
profit margin stable, he added.
Bergamo said demand has been "normal" at the start of 2015
despite signs of eroding consumer confidence, which several
indicators show is at its lowest in more than a decade.
Higher taxes, accelerating inflation and the prospect of
water and energy rationing have spooked Brazilian families in
recent months, leading to a meager Christmas shopping season.
Consumer prices in Brazil rose in January at their fastest
pace in nearly 12 years, and economists now expect inflation to
surpass 7 percent this year.
A heavier tax load for cosmetics wholesalers, which hits
Hypermarcas in May, will be passed along entirely to consumers,
Bergamo told analysts.
A selective promotional policy and less debt exposed to
currency swings helped Hypermarcas boost profit by 30 percent in
the fourth quarter from a year earlier, it said on Friday.
Hypermarcas plans to continue paying down its debt with
excess operational cash flow, executives said on the earnings
call. They said the company had hedged the dollar at 2.55 reais
for 2015, well below a spot rate flirting with 2.80 on Monday.
Hypermarcas shares slipped 1.3 percent in Monday trading.
(Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)