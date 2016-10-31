SAO PAULO Oct 31 Customers of Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas SA are asking to delay payments as the country's prolonged recession compromises their ability to stay current on bills, Chief Executive Claudio Bergamo said on Monday.

"Some clients have asked us to postpone payments on the orders they placed. When that happens we add interest to the bill," Bergamo said on an earnings call, without elaborating.

The company's accounts receivable rose to 1.196 billion reais ($375.5 million) in September from 1.149 billion reais in June.

Hypermarcas has weathered the recession by selling operations to focus on pharmaceuticals and pay down debt. That helped to more than double net income to 203 million reais in the past quarter, according to a securities filing over the weekend.

With a strong cash position following the 704 million reais sale of its condom division to Reckitt Benckiser, Hypermarcas is expected by analysts to continue returning money to shareholders through stock buybacks and a possible dividend increase.

Bergamo confirmed that a program to buy back 5 million shares remained in place, but he said the company had no immediate plans to increase its dividend.

Hypermarcas last year also received 3.8 billion reais from the sale of its cosmetics unit to France's Coty.

The company is still seeking a buyer for its diaper business, a segment the company put on sale in May 2015 as part of its drive to refocus on drugmaking. ($1 = 3.1850 reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)